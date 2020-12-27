Late basket lifts Providence over DePaul in 2OT

David Duke scored 24 points, including the clinching free throws with a half minute to play and Providence defeated DePaul 95-90 in double overtime on Sunday.

Duke also also made the go-ahead free throws with 2:46 to play, staking the Friars to an 89-88 lead. A.J. Reeves followed with two free throws after a miss and then Nate Watson's broke free for a dunk that made it 93-88 with less than a minute to go.

Pauly Paulicap's layup for DePaul with 40 seconds left to forced the second overtime with the score tied at 83. Reeves missed a possible game-winning 3-pointer but it was his 3 with six seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime when Charlie Moore's 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

Reeves scored 22 points for the Friars (6-3, 2-1 Big East Conference) and Nate Watson had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Noah Horchler added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Romeo Weems scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-1, 0-1). Moore added 19 points and eight assists. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 13 points.

