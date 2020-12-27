Binghamton looks to end streak vs UMBC

Binghamton (0-6, 0-3) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (7-1, 3-0)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County looks to extend Binghamton's conference losing streak to five games. Binghamton's last America East win came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 76-74 on Feb. 26. Maryland-Baltimore County is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Maryland-Baltimore County has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Horvath, Daniel Akin, R.J. Eytle-Rock and Darnell Rogers have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Retrievers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MILLS: Brenton Mills has connected on 50 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 15 over the last three games. He's also made 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 69.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. Maryland-Baltimore County has 39 assists on 69 field goals (56.5 percent) over its past three games while Binghamton has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25