The Latest: Playoff picture could come into focus Sunday

Tom Brady, quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, lanza un pase en el partido ante los Lions de Detroit, el sábado 26 de diciembre de 2020 (AP Foto/Lon Horwedel) AP

The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

12:45 p.m.

There are 11 NFL games on Sunday’s slate, the third of four consecutive days of action in Week 16.

The Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers and Dolphins have already won this weekend with Tampa Bay securing a playoff berth with a 47-7 whipping of the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

The last time the Buccaneers made the playoffs was in 2007.

The playoff picture could come into greater focus Sunday with several teams trying to punch their ticket to the postseason, including the Cleveland Browns, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2002.

Playoff berths are also on the line for the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and Washington in the NFC.

Washington's last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.