MATCHDAY: Liverpool looks to move 5 points clear in EPL

There’s a good chance angler Jay Cross has spent more time on the Skyway Fishing Piers than anyone else over the past few years. Cross, who works in both the south and north bait shops, also fishes from the bridge when he’s not working at them.

“I’ve been fishing the Skyway for almost 23 years,” Cross said. “Before the whole virus thing it wasn’t that busy. Then we were very busy as it was one of the last things open. And since it reopened we’ve been slammed. More recently. a lot of anglers are trying to get gag grouper before the season closes.”