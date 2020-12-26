Cardinals fairly healthy for pivotal game vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will have most of their roster available for Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, including running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, tight end Dan Arnold and linebacker Haason Reddick.

All were listed as questionable on the team's injury report with various injuries. Starting left guard Justin Pugh also returns after missing last week's game with a calf injury.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck, who has seven sacks, will miss his first game of the season after being put on IR with a knee injury. Tight end Maxx Williams and safety Jalen Thompson are also inactive.

The 49ers will be without cornerback Richard Sherman and receiver Deebo Samuel, who were already ruled out earlier in the week. Sherman has a calf injury while Samuel hurt his hamstring.

The other Cardinals inactive for Saturday's game are receiver Andy Isabella, quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin and offensive lineman Josh Miles.

The other inactives for the 49ers include defensive back Jimmie Ward, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, defensive lineman Dion Jordan, receiver Matt Cole and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Arizona (8-6) can clinch a playoff berth this weekend if it beats the 49ers and the Chicago Bears lose or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.