Robinson makes 7 3s as Heat beat Pelicans 111-98

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives past New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) as he goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) AP

Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the Christmas single-game mark — and scored 23 points, helping the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 on Friday.

Goran Dragic added 18 points, and Erik Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 17 for Miami, and Avery Bradley finished with 12.

The Heat lost Jimmy Butler at halftime with right ankle stiffness.

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes for New Orleans — the rebounds and minutes both being career highs. Brandon Ingram finished with 28 points.

But the Pelicans shot 40% to Miami’s 51%.

BUCKS 138, WARRIORS 99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 31 points and Milwaukee won its first Christmas Day home game in over half a century.

Middleton went 6 for 8 from 3-point range, leading a strong performance from deep for his team. Milwaukee was 20 of 37 from beyond the arc, while Golden State was 10 of 45.

The Warriors were outscored by 65 points in their first two games, the second-highest total in NBA history through two games to 71 points for the 1987-88 Clippers.

Milwaukee’s only other Christmas home game came during the franchise’s inaugural season in 1968.

Stephen Curry scored 19 points for Golden State, and rookie James Wiseman had 18.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee, but the two-time reigning NBA MVP shot 4 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 15 from the foul line.