Bucks host the Warriors in Christmas Day action

Golden State Warriors (0-1, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (0-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Golden State Warriors for a Christmas Day matchup.

Milwaukee finished 56-17 overall with a 30-5 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Bucks gave up 108.6 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

Golden State went 9-34 in Western Conference play and 7-24 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 43.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Bucks: D.J. Augustin: out (calf).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (foot), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).