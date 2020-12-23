Williams lifts Tulsa past Southwestern Christian 102-45

Bradenton Herald Logo
The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla.

Keshawn Williams had 20 points as Tulsa easily beat Southwestern Christian 102-45 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Rachal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa (4-3). Emmanuel Ugboh added 11 points. Darien Jackson had 11 points.

It was the first time this season Tulsa scored at least 100 points.

Jordan Williams had nine points for the Eagles.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

