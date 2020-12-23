Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Buckingham carries CS Bakersfield past Pepperdine 79-51

The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif.

De'Monte Buckingham had 20 points as Cal State Bakersfield romped past Pepperdine 79-51 on Wednesday.

Ronne Readus had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (4-3). Czar Perry added 10 points. Shaun Williams had six assists.

Sedrick Altman had 11 points for the Waves (4-5). Colbey Ross added 10 points. Kendall Munson had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Red Sox sign RHP Andriese to $2.1 million, 1-year deal

December 23, 2020 8:16 PM

Health News

Tigers sign RHP José Ureña to $3.25M, 1-year deal

December 23, 2020 8:01 PM

Football

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa earns praise from Raiders’ Gruden — but would lose points on his old QB show

Men's Basketball

Duane Washington Jr., E.J. Liddell lead Ohio State to comeback stunner against Rutgers

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service