Collins family leads Michigan AP All-State Division 5-6 team
The 2020 Michigan Associated Press Division All-State Division 5-6 football team, which is selected by a statewide panel of sports writers:
___
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Drew Collins, Montague, Sr.
___
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
QUARTERBACKS
Drew Collins, Montague, Sr.
Bobby Skinner, Montrose, Sr.
RUNNING BACKS
Corey Vanderputte, Muskegon Oakridge, Jr.
Owen Graves, Kingsley, Sr.
Brayden Clark, Constantine, So.
David Milliken, Grayling, Jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tanner Herrera, Erie-Mason, Sr.
Finn Hogan, Maple City Glen Lake, Sr.
Zack Horky, Blissfield, Sr.
Jace Williams, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Sr.
Logan Anthony, Essexville-Garber, Jr.
LINEMEN
Walker Martin, Montague, Sr.
Hayden McDonald, Montague, Jr.
Alex VanSumeren, Essexville Garber, Jr.
Brayden Swartout, Essexville Garber, Sr.
Nick Steinacker, Corunna, Sr.
Kyle Main, Frankenmuth, Sr.
Levi Harber, Montrose, Jr.
Mason Shroad, Olivet, Sr.
Bo Poljan, Lansing Catholic, Jr.
LINEBACKERS
Aaron Paulding, Detroit Edison, Sr.
Khole Hofmann, Mason County Central, Sr.
Gavin Fazi, Buchanan, Sr.
Brayden Randolph, Clinton, Sr.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Zea Kartes, Ogemaw Heights, Sr.
Armon Williams, Detroit Denby, Jr.
Tommy Kartes, Muskegon Catholic Central, Sr.
Bobby Hoth, Boyne City, Jr.
Sawyer Stoepker, Lake Odessa Lakewood, Sr.
Nolan Ziegler, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jr.
Travis Zdanowski, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Sr.
SPECIALIST
Alex Watters, Lansing Catholic, Jr.
KICKER
Andrew Kooi, Montague, Jr.
PUNTER
Ethan Jacobs, Frankenmuth, Sr.
Landen Powers, Manistee, Sr.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Pat Collins, Montague
___
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
QUARTERBACKS
Gavin Ganun, Blissfield, Sr.
Joey Silveri, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jr.
RUNNING BACK
Tim Kloska, Grand Rapids West Catholic, So.
WIDE RECEIVER
Zach Person, Kingsford, Jr.
LINEMEN
Teddy Cross, Reed City, Sr.
Brayton Ager, Boyne City, Sr.
Cameron Keller, Jonesville, Sr.
Tyler Bowles, Clinton, Sr.
Cameron Roetherford, Warren Michigan Collegiate, Jr.
Cole Weise, Freeland, Sr.
Nick Weaver, Manistee, Sr.
Brody Germain, Millington, Sr.
Ethan Jozsa, Muskegon Oakridge, Jr.
Logan Horn, Hillsdale, Jr.
LINEBACKERS
Chandler Murton, Portland, Sr.
Jon Bouchey, Clare, Sr.
Chet Hyrkas, Calumet, Sr.
Jacob Danicek, Muskegon Oakridge, Sr.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Brady Harrand, Kingsley, Sr.
SPECIALISTS
DJ Voltz, Carrollton, Jr.
Keyon Hammond, Detroit Denby, Sr.
PUNTER
Cameron Roof, Portland, Sr.
COACHES
Taz Wallace, Adrian Madison
Rob Beaudrie, Erie-Mason
___
HONORABLE MENTION
QUARTERBACKS
Hunter Ventline, Grayling; Tommy Szcepanski, Essexville Garber; Davin Reif, Frankenmuth; Noah Beaudrie, Erie-Mason; Deion Black, Warren Michigan Collegiate; Bryson Huckeby, Freeland.
RUNNING BACKS
Kaydin Hiland, Michigan Center; Nash Hillier, Negaunee; Dryden Nelson, Calumet; Peyton Brooks, Midland Bullock Creek; Brock Woodard, Hillsdale; Jacob Lewis, Ida; Noah Jones, Reed City; Nick Hollern, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Cole Lindow, Frankenmuth; Garrett Eggleston, Jonesville.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Marquez Bridges, Detroit Denby; Ben Wellnitz, Freeland; Jeremy Pilch, Stockbridge; Dawson John, Clare; Keygan Toliver, Midland Bullock Creek.
LINEMEN
Jacob Lloyd, Corunna; Reese Townsend, Portland; Kevin Roberts, Michigan Center; DJ Greenbay, Big Rapids; Joe Lewis, Kingsley; Beau Harringer, Maple City Glen Lake; Javier Johnson, Detroit Denby; Travontae Jones, Detroit Denby; Davion Tucker, Detroit Edison; Preston Toutant, Negaunee; Hunter Spaulding, Durand; Delano Townsend, Flint Hamady, Carl Whipple, Remus Chippewa Hills; Lucas Gillespie, Harrison; Tyler Lewandowski, Harrison; Coleton Brand, Harrison; Nathan Rivard, Midland Bullock Creek; Kyle Kloska, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Brady Redmer, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Ethan Schmid, Belding; Gunner Stout, Muskegon Catholic Central; Cameron Keller, Jonesville.
LINEBACKERS
Porter Zeeman, Corunna; Gage Chapin, Midland Bullock Creek; Alex Wirgau, Reed City; Alex Christe, Essexville Garber.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Ethan Emerson, Brooklyn Columbia Central; Raejon Lavender, Detroit Edison; Davey Campbell, Clinton; Will Whims, Kingsley; Nolan VanLoo, Freeland; Cole Jankowski, Frankenmuth; Brendyn Callahan, Millington.
SPECIALIST
Jacob Kundinger, Freeland; Landen Tomaski, Reed City; Al Warner, Clare; Colin Weber, Hopkins; Johnny Rager, Buchanan; Brock Holek, Durand.
KICKER
Blaise Millar, Essexville Garber; Jonathan Baughey, Clinton; Gabe Mutai, Sanford-Meridian
PUNTER
Jon Popp, Maple City Glen Lake.
COACH
John Novara, Portland; Mark Frey, Buchanan; Eric Tunney, Grayling.
