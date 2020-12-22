Bradenton Herald Logo
NCAA levies 1-year probation among other penalties for Florida Gators football program

A few days after appearing in the SEC Championship against top-ranked Alabama, the Florida Gators football program was placed under probation for one year by the NCAA.

The NCAA released a report stating how UF committed recruiting violations, according to multiple outlets.

According to 247 Sports, Tuesday’s report “mostly detailed old violations and Florida has already served several of the imposed penalties as a result.”

The main incident involved impermissible contact with Gators coach Dan Mullen and an unnamed assistant coach with a high school recruit, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

That recruit was from a Seattle-area high school, according to the NCAA’s findings and multiple reports.

According to CBS, UF’s penalties include:

A one-year show cause for Mullen. He was prohibited from all off-campus recruiting during the fall 2020 evaluation period and was given a four-day off-campus recruiting ban during the fall 2021 contact period. Mullen was also banned from off-campus recruiting for the first 10 days of the January 2020 recruiting period, was prohibited from off-campus recruiting for 30 days in fall 2019.

A $5,000 fine for Florida.

One-year probation.

The university was prohibited from recruiting players from the Seattle-area high school from 2019-21.

A seven-day off campus recruiting ban for the entire staff in spring 2021.

One-on-one rules education for Mullen and the unnamed assistant coach

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
December 22, 2020
