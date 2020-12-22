Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson released from hospital after scary collapse

Georgia’s Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball pasy Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Athens, Ga. Athens Banner-Herald via AP

Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson is getting released from the hospital Tuesday, the Gators’ official basketball Twitter account posted.

Johnson collapsed on the court in a game at Florida State more than a week ago. He was initially treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, according to multiple reports, before moving to UF Health where he recovered from a medically-induced coma, OnlyGators.com reported.

The Johnson family issued a statement updating Keyontae’s health and recovery Tuesday.

“Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family,” the statement read. “Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

The cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed yet.