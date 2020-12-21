Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Southern Illinois narrowly beats Butler 76-73

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

Marcus Domask scored 26 points and Southern Illinois held off Butler for a 76-73 win on Monday night.

Bryce Golden made a layup with four seconds left to help the Bulldogs pull within 3, but they wouldn’t get any closer missing a 3-pointer after a turnover on the Salukis.

Southern Illinois had a 10-point lead with 1 1/2 minutes to go and the Bulldogs made six straight free throws to trail by four with 29 seconds left and then three with 18 to go.

Trent Brown scored 21 points and Lance Jones had 11 for Southern Illinois (6-0), which won its sixth consecutive game to start the season.

Chuck Harris had 22 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (1-3). Bryce Golden added 17 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Nze had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

No. 2 Baylor cruises to 99-42 victory over Ark-Pine Bluff

December 21, 2020 10:11 PM

Sports

Wood scores 18 to lift Belmont past Evansville 72-63

December 21, 2020 10:08 PM

Sports

Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee over winless Saint Joseph’s

December 21, 2020 10:06 PM

Football

Detroit Lions’ decision to fire Brayden Coombs was about more than Sunday’s rogue play call

Baseball

Today’s Chicago Cubs are still utilizing Joe Maddon’s methods. In a time of turnover, they continue to embrace positionless baseball.

Football

Jaguars getting closer to prize of landing Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with No. 1 overall pick

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service