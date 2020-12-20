Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Hodge carries Cleveland St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80

The Associated Press

FORT WAYNE, Ind.

D’Moi Hodge scored a career-high 46 points and Cleveland St. beat Purdue Fort Wayne 89-80 on Sunday.

Hodge was 15-for-23 shooting, including 10 for 15 from 3-point range. His previous career high was 14 points on Dec. 13 at Ohio State. The 6-foot-4 Hodge also grabbed seven rebounds with four steals.

Torrey Patton had 13 points for Cleveland St. (2-3, 2-0 Horizon League).

Jarred Godfrey had 23 points for the Mastodons (1-2, 0-2). Jalon Pipkins added 14 points. Demetric Horton had 12 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Mastodons this season. Cleveland St. defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61 last Saturday. Cleveland St. plays Youngstown State at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays Robert Morris at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Rams lose to previously winless Jets after desperate rally fizzles

Football

Jets stun Rams to avoid winless season

Sports

No. 25 Gonzaga women beat Eastern Michigan 77-68

December 20, 2020 7:58 PM

Sports

Umude lifts South Dakota over NAIA Mount Marty 84-44

December 20, 2020 7:50 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service