Belmont puts streak on line vs Evansville

Belmont (7-1) vs. Evansville (2-3)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Evansville. Belmont is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Evansville is coming off a 66-63 overtime win at home over Southeast Missouri on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville's Noah Frederking, Evan Kuhlman and Jax Levitch have combined to score 46 percent of all Purple Aces points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shamar Givance has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. Givance has accounted for 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Belmont's Luke Smith has attempted 65 3-pointers and connected on 47.7 percent of them, and is 22 of 44 over the last five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bruins. Evansville has 40 assists on 70 field goals (57.1 percent) over its previous three games while Belmont has assists on 48 of 89 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville gets to the line more often than any other MVC team. The Purple Aces have averaged 22.2 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25