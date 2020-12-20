Wagner looks to end streak vs Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-1) vs. Wagner (0-3, 0-2)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks to extend Wagner's conference losing streak to five games. Wagner's last NEC win came against the St. Francis (NY) Terriers 75-71 on Feb. 23. Sacred Heart beat Long Island-Brooklyn by 15 at home in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Wagner has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Elijah Ford, Alex Morales, Elijah Allen and Justin Brown have combined to account for 80 percent of all Seahawks scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Morales has had his hand in 41 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Sacred Heart's Tyler Thomas has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 7 of 21 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.1 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 17 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25