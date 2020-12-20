Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Lipscomb faces Crowley’s Ridge College

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Crowley's Ridge College vs. Lipscomb (3-5)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge College. Lipscomb is coming off a 61-45 win at home against Trevecca Nazarene in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists this year for Lipscomb. Romeao Ferguson has complemented Asadullah with 11.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bisons scored 66.5 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Stetson goes up against Webber International

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Oakland seeks revenge on UIC

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Entertainment

Little Rock plays Missouri St.

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Baylor hosts UAPB

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

N. Fla. battles Edward Waters

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Belmont puts streak on line vs Evansville

December 20, 2020 6:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service