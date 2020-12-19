Bradenton Herald Logo
Georgia Southern holds on for 103-99 win over FIU in 2OT

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Eric Boone hit a 3-pointer with 3:56 left in double overtime to give Georgia Southern a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 103-99 win over Florida International on Saturday night.

Capping a second half that featured five lead changes and three ties, the Eagles’ Zack Bryant made a dunk to even the score at 69 with 6 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

After a back-and-forth overtime period that featured five lead changes and three ties, the Panthers’ Antonio Daye, Jr. made a layup to even the score at 85 with 2 seconds left in overtime.

Eric Boone had 29 points to lead the Eagles. Zack Bryant added 28 points.

Boone made 15 of 16 foul shots.

Andrei Savrasov had 11 points for Georgia Southern (5-2).

It was the first time this season Georgia Southern scored at least 100 points.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 22 points for the Panthers (5-2). Tevin Brewer added 19 points. Eric Lovett had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
