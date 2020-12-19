Bradenton Herald Logo
Tennessee St. routs Crowley’s Ridge College 90-68

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points off the bench to carry Tennessee State to a 90-68 win over Crowley’s Ridge College on Saturday night.

Mark Freeman had 16 points for Tennessee State (1-3). Monty Johal added 12 points. Josh Linder had 10 points.

Bo Roberson had 15 points for the Pioneers. Kyle Moore added 11 points. K.J. Corder had 10 points and nine rebounds. Tyrell Ware had six points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

