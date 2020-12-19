Remaining Free Agents

Read Next

As water temperatures have dropped into the 60s, captains like John Gunter have been changing tactics to target more aggressive cold water fish. Gunter, who specializes in targeting snapper and grouper around Tampa Bay, says right now is the best time to get gag grouper in the shallows of Tampa Bay.

“They’re aggressive, and big fish are in shallow,” he said. “We’ve been getting limits as shallow as 12-feet.”