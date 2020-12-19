Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Jackson scores 34 to lead Akron past Malone 93-83

The Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio

Loren Cristian Jackson had 34 points and 10 assists as Akron topped Malone 93-83 on Saturday.

Jackson made 14 of 15 free throws.

Enrique Freeman had 22 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks for Akron (2-1). Maishe Dailey added 10 points.

Bo Myers had 23 points for the Pioneers. Marcus Ernst added 17 points and Bryce Butler had 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Alejandro Villanueva waxes poetic on life, playing left tackle and possible end of Steelers career

Football

Sermon rushes for record 331 yards, lifts Ohio State over Northwestern and to fourth consecutive Big Ten title

Sports

Teague scores 23, No. 2 Baylor beats Kansas State 100-69

December 19, 2020 6:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service