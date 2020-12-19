Wright State (3-1, 1-0) vs. Detroit (1-4, 0-1)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit seeks revenge on Wright State after dropping the first matchup in Detroit. The teams last played each other on Dec. 19, when the Raiders shot 58.5 percent from the field while limiting Detroit's shooters to just 40.6 percent en route to the 23-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Detroit's Antoine Davis has averaged 17.6 points while Matt Johnson has put up 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTOINE: Davis has connected on 12.2 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 41 over the last five games. He's also converted 93.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Wright State's Trey Calvin has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 44 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three outings while Wright State has assists on 51 of 99 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Detroit offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.6 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Wright State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

