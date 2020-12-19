Bradenton Herald Logo
Tennessee St. goes for first win vs Crowley’s Ridge College

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Crowley's Ridge College vs. Tennessee State (0-3)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers will be taking on the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge College. Tennessee State lost 88-63 loss at home to Belmont in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State's Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have collectively scored 50 percent of all Tigers points this season.BRILLIANT BO: Bo Roberson has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Tigers offense scored 71.9 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

