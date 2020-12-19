Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

SD squares off against Mount Marty

The Associated Press

VERMILLION, S.D.

Mount Marty vs. South Dakota (1-6)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes will be taking on the Lancers of NAIA member Mount Marty. South Dakota lost 75-57 loss at home to Drake in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanley Umude has averaged 22.3 points and 6.7 rebounds this year for South Dakota. A.J. Plitzuweit is also a primary facilitator, with 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stanley Umude has accounted for 47 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 47 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: South Dakota put up 94 points and prevailed by 15 over Mount Marty when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 7-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Coyotes put up 73.3 points per contest across those 12 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Hockey

Phil Thompson: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman expanded his power by convincing the Wirtzes he can reinvent himself. But by what standard will he be held accountable?

Football

‘Why y’all wait this long?’: The Seahawks know they were fortunate to draft DK Metcalf, and the feeling is mutual

Football

Joe Starkey: Did the Steelers’ ridiculous schedule hurt their recent play?

Baseball

Making Vin Scully sound like Vin Scully ‘daunting’ for MLB World Series video producer

Football

Jon Wilner: Yogi Roth’s vital behind-the-scenes Pac-12 role in a season like no other

Men's Basketball

The collapse of Florida’s Keyontae Johnson shook college basketball — especially Pitt’s Au’Diese Toney

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service