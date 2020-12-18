Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Francis lifts Richmond over Loyola of Chicago 75-73

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

Blake Francis had 27 points as Richmond edged past Loyola of Chicago 75-73 on Friday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 19 points for Richmond (6-1). Grant Golden added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers. Tyler Burton had nine rebounds.

Braden Norris had 21 points for the Ramblers (3-2). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tate Hall had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Bannan leads Montana past Dickinson State 78-51

December 18, 2020 9:31 PM

Hockey

NHL, Players Association reach tentative agreement on terms for 2020-21 season

Sports

Golovkin stops Szeremeta, sets middleweight defense record

December 18, 2020 9:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service