Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

LMU squares off against Cal Poly

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Cal Poly (2-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (4-3)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Cal Poly in a non-conference matchup. Loyola Marymount won over UC Irvine 51-48 on Thursday, while Cal Poly came up short in a 70-61 game to San Diego on Wednesday.

.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 12.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 85 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola Marymount has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mustangs. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 31 of 65 field goals (47.7 percent) over its past three outings while Cal Poly has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount is ranked second among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent. The Lions have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 13.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

Mike Sielski: Eagles are playing Alshon Jeffery ahead of Travis Fulgham. Maybe there’s a legitimate reason.

Football

Gene Frenette: How 2009 Alabama win over Florida launched the Saban dynasty

Baseball

Dylan Hernandez: As heartless as it might be, Dodgers must move on from Kenley Jansen

Health News

UEFA cancels next year’s Under-17 European tournaments

December 18, 2020 5:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service