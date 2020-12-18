Bradenton Herald Logo
Radford goes up against Vandy

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Radford (3-4) vs. Vanderbilt (2-1)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford squares up against Vanderbilt in a non-conference matchup. Radford knocked off Longwood by nine on Tuesday, while Vanderbilt is coming off of a 78-67 loss on Wednesday to Richmond.

FAB FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr., Dylan Disu and Trey Thomas have combined to account for 51 percent of all Commodores scoring this season.ACCURATE ALI: Fah'Mir Ali has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He's also made 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Radford has lost its last three road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 69 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Radford has held opposing teams to 61.9 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have allowed just 56.3 points per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

