UC Riverside faces Southern

The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Southern (0-4) vs. UC Riverside (3-1)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays Southern in an early season matchup. UC Riverside knocked off Northern Arizona by 24 points on Dec. 10, while Southern fell 88-46 at UAB on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Jaguars have been led by Damiree Burns and Jayden Saddler. Burns has averaged 11 points and 5.5 rebounds while Saddler has recorded 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Highlanders have been led by Zyon Pullin and Jock Perry, who are averaging 10.3 and 12.3 points, respectively.POTENT PULLIN: Pullin has connected on 60 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 9 over the last three games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern's Ahsante Shivers has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 17.4 percent of them, and is 2 for 15 over the last three games.

COLD SPELL: Southern has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 90 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 55.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Highlanders eighth among Division I teams. The Southern offense has averaged 61 points through four games (ranked 214th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 18, 2020 5:08 AM
