Eastern Kentucky tops Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 118-54

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ky.

Brandon Knapper had 25 points, tying his career high, as Eastern Kentucky romped past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 118-54 on Thursday night.

Tre King added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Colonels.

JacQuess Hobbs had 15 points for Eastern Kentucky (6-2). Cheikh Faye added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Antoine Darby had 17 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kereion Douglas had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

