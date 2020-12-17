Bradenton Herald Logo
Butler scores 21 to carry Drexel over Saint Joseph’s 81-77

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

James Butler had 21 points and 16 rebounds as Drexel narrowly beat Saint Joseph’s 81-77 on Thursday night.

Camren Wynter had 14 points and seven assists for Drexel (4-2). T.J. Bickerstaff added 13 points.

Ryan Daly had 30 points for the Hawks (0-3). Taylor Funk added 14 points and eight rebounds. Rahmir Moore had 12 points.

Jack Forrest scored only six points despite heading into the contest as the Hawks’ second leading scorer at 17 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

