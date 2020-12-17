Robinson leads Valparaiso past Purdue Northwest 89-71

Nick Robinson had a career-high 21 points as Valparaiso beat Division II Purdue Northwest 89-71 on Thursday.

Connor Barrett had 12 points for Valparaiso (3-4). Ben Krikke added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Ognacevic had 11 points. Donovan Clay had a career-high five blocks plus 9 points and seven rebounds.

Mikell Cooper had 17 points for the Pride, which played the game as an exhibition. Vincent Miszkiewicz added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Anthony Barnard had 15 points.

