Montana faces Dickinson State

Dickinson State vs. Montana (2-4)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies will be taking on the Blue Hawks of NAIA program Dickinson State. Montana is coming off a 66-58 road win over Washington in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Kyle Owens has averaged 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Montana. Michael Steadman has complemented Owens with 11 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.OUTSTANDING OWENS: In six appearances this season, Montana's Kyle Owens has shot 46.2 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Grizzlies put up 64.1 points per contest in those nine contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25