Kountz lifts N. Colorado over Denver 83-75

DENVER

Daylen Kountz had a career-high 26 points as Northern Colorado topped Denver 83-75 on Wednesday night. Bodie Hume and Matt Johnson II added 21 points each for the Bears.

Kountz shot 12 for 14 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds. Hume also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jase Townsend scored a career-high 33 points for the Pioneers (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Robert Jones added 15 points. Frank Ryder had 10 points.

Northern Colorado (3-1) hit 10 3-pointers and made 27 of 37 from the free-throw line.

Denver was called for 28 personal fouls and three Pioneers starters — Jones, Taelyr Gatlin and Tristan Green — fouled out.

