Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Muszynski lifts Belmont over Kennesaw State 64-53

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Nick Muszynski had 25 points as Belmont defeated Kennesaw State 64-53 on Wednesday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (6-1). Caleb Hollander added eight rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Owls (3-3). Chris Youngblood added 10 points and six rebounds. Brandon Stroud had eight rebounds.

Belmont plays Tennessee State on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State plays Samford at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Oklahoma jumps out early, cruises past Oral Roberts 79-65

December 16, 2020 10:37 PM

Women's Basketball

How Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer connects with players to become winningest women’s coach

Football

Ronald Jones is fourth Bucs player on reserve/COVID-19 list

Olympics

Russia will learn Thursday if it can participate in Tokyo Olympics

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service