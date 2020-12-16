Bradenton Herald Logo
Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $3 million, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino breaks his bat after striking out against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series in San Diego on Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis AP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $9 million over two seasons.

Zunino's contract, announced Wednesday, includes a $2 million salary for 2021 and a $4 million option with a $1 million buyout. The option price could escalate to $7 million.

Zunino appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts, for Tampa Bay in 2020. The 29-year-old is considered a solid defender and has significant power but has struggled to make contact. He hit .147 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 2020.

During the Rays postseason run to the American League pennant, Zunino hit .170 but had four home runs and drove in eight. He became the first player in major league history to hit under .150 in the regular season and then hit multiple homers in the postseason, according to Stats LLC.

Tampa Bay declined Zunino’s $4.5 million option for 2021 following the Rays’ World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

The Rays also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge and catcher Joe Odom. All three received invites to major league spring training.

