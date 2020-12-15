Radford helps Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60

Clemson's Al-Amir Dawes, center, drives towards the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) AP

Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60 on Tuesday.

Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Alleyne’s two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining pushed the Hokies’ lead to 64-60, and after Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes missed a 3-pointer, the Tigers fouled Hunter Cattoor, who hit two free throws with a second left to seal it for the Hokies.

Cattoor finished with 11 points for Virginia Tech.

Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with a game-high 18 points. He hit five 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers struggled to run their offense against the Hokies, and they settled for a lot of tough shots – part of the reason why they shot 38%, which marked their second-worst percentage of the season. They know how to defend, but will need to find more consistency on offense to continue to rank among the nation’s better squads.

Virginia Tech: After being destroyed by Penn State a week ago – the Nittany Lions shot 50% and hit 12 3-pointers – the Hokies responded by playing their best defense of the season. Clemson’s 38% field-goal percentage marked the worst by a Virginia Tech opponent this season. The Hokies dropped 13 spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll following the loss to Penn State, but could climb back in it next week after their performance against the Tigers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers’ first visit in the top 25 in more than two years probably will last only a week after losing to the unranked Hokies.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts Morehead State on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech: Hosts Coppin State on Saturday.