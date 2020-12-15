Chicago State goes up against Illinois St.

Chicago State (0-6) vs. Illinois State (2-3)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Illinois State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a tough road loss in their last game. Illinois State lost 82-66 to Ball State on Saturday, while Chicago State came up short in an 88-51 game at Loyola of Chicago on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Cougars are led by Xavier Johnson and Levelle Zeigler. Johnson has averaged 7.7 points while Zeigler has recorded 8.2 points per game. The Redbirds have been anchored by Josiah Strong and Antonio Reeves, who have combined to score 27.2 points per contest.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 22.6 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over the last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Chicago State has lost its last four road games, scoring 52.8 points, while allowing 93.5 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redbirds have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Illinois State has 79 assists on 123 field goals (64.2 percent) over its past three outings while Chicago State has assists on 38 of 63 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois State offense has scored 91.4 points per game this season, ranking the Redbirds 13th among Division 1 teams. The Chicago State defense has allowed 88.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25