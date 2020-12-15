Texas Southern faces Auburn

Texas Southern (2-3) vs. Auburn (3-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Auburn both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Auburn earned a 74-71 win in Atlanta over Memphis on Saturday, while Texas Southern won easily 103-60 at home against LeTourneau on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Powell is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the charge for Auburn. Allen Flanigan has complemented Powell and is accounting for 13 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Texas Southern is led by John Walker III, who is averaging 16 points and 5.6 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Powell has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: Auburn has recently used assists to create buckets more often than Texas Southern. Auburn has an assist on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas Southern has assists on 41 of 97 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has made 11 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

