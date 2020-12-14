WCU puts streak on line vs VCU

Western Carolina (6-1) vs. VCU (5-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles VCU. Western Carolina is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. VCU is coming off a 77-54 home win against Old Dominion in its most recent game.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Western Carolina has been fueled by senior leadership while VCU has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Catamounts, seniors Mason Faulkner, Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen have scored 52 percent of the team's points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Nah'Shon Hyland, Vince Williams Jr. and Adrian Baldwin Jr. have combined to account for 43 percent of VCU's scoring this season.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: VCU is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Rams are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

STREAK STATS: VCU has scored 77.3 points per game and allowed 51.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina is ranked second among SoCon teams with an average of 87.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25