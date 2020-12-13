Bradenton Herald Logo
MATCHDAY: Promoted Cádiz visits Celta with chance to go 5th

By The Associated Press

Cadiz's Alvaro Negredo, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Cadiz and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Carranza stadium in Cadiz, Spain, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Rivero)
Cadiz's Alvaro Negredo, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Cadiz and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Carranza stadium in Cadiz, Spain, Saturday Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Rivero) Alvaro Rivero AP

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Cádiz aims to continue its impressive return to the Spanish league when it visits Celta Vigo. Cádiz can move ahead of Sevilla and into fifth place with another away win. So far, the team from southern Spain has won four, drawn one, and only lost once on the road. Coached by Álvaro Cervera and led by veteran striker Álvaro Negredo, Cádiz has enjoyed upset victories over both defending champion Real Madrid and Barcelona this season. It's the first season for Cádiz in the top flight following 14 consecutive seasons in lower divisions. Celta has improved since the arrival of new coach Eduardo Coudet and won two straight games to move out of the relegation zone.

