Starks leads CS Northridge over Pepperdine 89-84

There’s never a question about whether Miami Central is going to be able to run the ball. When the season began, Central knew it would be a state championship contender no matter what the passing attack looked like. The Rockets have one of the best running backs in the state and a defense loaded with blue-chip talent.

Roland Smith knew there was another dimension waiting, though. Keyone Jenkins transferred to Central from Carol City ahead of the season and the coach envisioned a future where his sophomore quarterback felt comfortable in the Rockets’ offense. He finally saw it come together Friday in a 47-20 win against Palmetto.