Hyland scores 15 to carry VCU past Old Dominion 77-54

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va.

Nah’Shon Hyland registered 15 points and six steals as VCU romped past Old Dominion 77-54 on Saturday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for VCU (5-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones added 10 points. Hason Ward had three blocks.

Austin Trice had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (2-2). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points. Joe Reece had 12 points.

