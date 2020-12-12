Bradenton Herald Logo
Faye scores 16 to lift Eastern Kentucky over Transylvania

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ky.

Cheikh Faye had 16 points off the bench to lift Eastern Kentucky to an 81-60 win over Transylvania on Saturday.

Jomaru Brown had 13 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky (5-1). Wendell Green Jr. added 12 points and Curt Lewis had 11.

Zach Larimore had 24 points for the Pioneers. Lucas Gentry added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Jefferson had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

