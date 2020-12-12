Chelsea’s 17-game unbeaten run ends with 1-0 loss at Everton

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson, left, scores his side's opening goal from penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP) AP

Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended in a 1-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty in the 22nd minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a rare mistake by bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea could have gone top — for a day at least — with a win but lacked creativity without injured wingers Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, and struggled to create many clear-cut chances. The visitors did hit the goal frame on three occasions, though.

Reece James struck a low, deflected shot against the base of the post from a cleared corner, while Mason Mount hit the top of the crossbar from long range — after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford only partially cleared the ball — and then the post with a late free kick.

Chelsea’s only previous defeat in any competition this season came on Sept. 20, a 2-0 home loss to Liverpool when reduced to 10 men for more than half of the match.

This was only Everton’s second win in its last eight league matches, with the team having started the season in superb fashion with four straight victories.

Energized by having fans inside Goodison Park for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak — 2,000 supporters were in the stadium — Everton defended much more solidly then in recent weeks and was a regular threat despite missing playmaker James Rodriguez and attacking left back Lucas Digne through injury.

And the hosts looked like getting the chance to add to their lead when Calvert-Lewin tumbled under a challenge from Ben Chilwell in the 63rd. A penalty was awarded but the VAR spotted Calvert-Lewin was offside before he was fouled.