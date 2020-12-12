Ambrosio rallies Rutgers past Maryland 27-24 in overtime

Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino (27), with Colton Spangler (99) holding, kicks a field goal as Rutgers' Tyreek Maddox-Williams (16) rushes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Valentino Ambrosio kicked the tying field goal at the end of regulation and accounted for the only points in overtime with a 42-yarder to help Rutgers rally past error-prone Maryland 27-24 Saturday.

Bo Melton scored two touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights (3-5, 3-5 Big Ten), who trailed twice in the fourth quarter before coming back. Rutgers had lost five of six before salvaging this one.

Backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski moved the Scarlet Knights 61 yards to set up a 39-yard field goal by Ambrosio on the final play of the fourth quarter.

That drive — as well as Rutgers' march in overtime — was aided by Maryland penalties. The Terrapins were flagged nine times for 104 yards in the second half and twice more for 30 yards in overtime.

Jake Funk ran for 180 yards and third-string quarterback Eric Najarian threw a pair of touchdown passes for Maryland (2-3, 2-3).

It was only the second game in five weeks for the Terrapins, who sandwiched a loss to Indiana around three cancellations since Nov. 7.

Maryland was without starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who was a late scratch because of an “illness," according to the team. Starting linebacker Chance Campbell missed the game for the same reason.

Tagovailoa, a redshirt freshman, has seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in his first season with the Terrapins after transferring from Alabama. If Tagovailoa tested positive for COVID-19, he must also sit out next week's add-on game against a Big Ten West opponent.

Freshman Lance LeGendre started and went 7 for 13 with two interceptions. Najarian finished up, completing 12 of 23 passes with no interceptions.

Najarian's biggest pass was to Brian Cobbs, who scored his first touchdown to give the Terps a 24-21 lead with 5:57 left.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights showed all that is good and bad during the first year of a rebuild under coach Greg Schiano. The defense was strong in the first half and the offense scored three TDs after halftime.

Maryland: This game showed just how badly the Terrapins need Tagovailoa taking snaps from center. Maryland’s passing game was ineffective and out of sync, but Funk provided relief as a force on the ground.

UP NEXT

The Big Ten instituted a plus-one game for the teams not participating in the conference title game. The matchups and sites are expected to be announced Sunday.