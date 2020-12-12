AP Sportlight

Dec. 13

1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears.

1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. Howe ties the game in the third period, beating goaltender Jacques Plante at 9:46, Howe joins Maurice Richard as the only players in NHL history to reach 400.

1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the United States to a 3-1 victory over Argentina in the Davis Cup final.

1983 — Detroit beats Denver 186-184 in triple overtime in the highest-scoring game in NBA history. Isiah Thomas scores 47 and John Long adds 41 for the Pistons. Denver’s Kiki Vandeweghe had 51 points.

1992 — Manon Rheaume becomes the first woman to play in a regular-season professional game when she appears in the Atlanta Knights’ 4-1 loss to Salt Lake City in the International Hockey League.

1995 — Detroit’s Paul Coffey becomes the first NHL defenseman to reach 1,000 career assists, setting up Igor Larionov’s first-period goal in the Red Wings’ 3-1 victory over Chicago.

1997 — Michigan’s Charles Woodson is named the first predominantly defensive player to receive the Heisman Trophy in the 63 years of the award. Woodson and the Wolverines go on to defeat Washington State in the 1998 Rose Bowl, claiming a perfect 12-0 season and a share of the National Championship.

2003 — Mount Union breaks its own NCAA record by winning its 55th consecutive game, beating Bridgewater 66-0 in the NCAA Division III semifinals.

2004 — In Sestriere, Italy, World Cup leader Bode Miller wins a slalom race to join Marc Girardelli as the only men to win races in all four disciplines in a season. Miller has won slalom, giant slalom, super-G and downhill races in a span of 16 days.

2007 — Major League Baseball’s Mitchell Report is released, identifying 85 names to differing degrees in the 409-page document. The biggest name linked by former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell to illegal use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs is seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.

2009 — New Orleans and Indianapolis remain undefeated, joining five other NFL teams to reach 13-0. The Colts beat Denver 28-16, breaking NFL records for most consecutive regular-season wins (22) and most wins in a decade (114). Indy’s 114th victory of the decade breaks a tie with the 1990s San Francisco 49ers. Denver’s Brandon Marshall sets the NFL record with 21 catches, surpassing the mark San Francisco’s Terrell Owens set on Dec. 17, 2000. Marshall finishes with 200 yards and two touchdowns.

2010 — Minnesota quarterback Brett Favre, 41, is sidelined by a throwing shoulder too damaged for even him to overcome. The injury ends of one of the greatest individual streaks in all of sports. Favre had made 297 consecutive starts over 19 seasons.

2016 — Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is named The Associated Press’ college football Player of the Year. The youngest Heisman Trophy winner received 42 of 61 first-place votes from AP’s media panel. Jackson received 153 points overall, more than twice that of Clemson quarterback and runner-up Deshaun Watson (73).