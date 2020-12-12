Reed in 3-way tie for lead in Dubai after 3 rounds

Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour's No. 1 player.

Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory.

“I'm trying not to think about that,” Reed said. “If it happens, it will be unbelievable ... To be the first American to win the Race to Dubai would be amazing.”

Reed, Canter and Fitzpatrick all birdied No. 18 to break free of a logjam that saw seven players tied at 10 under about 30 minutes before the end of the round.

Viktor Hovland (66), Robert MacIntyre (66), Lee Westwood (68) and Adri Arnaus (67) are all a shot back at 10 under.

The 47-year-old Westwood would also claim the Race to Dubai title with a win. It would be the third time he finishes the season as the No. 1 player on the European Tour, after doing so in 2000 and 2009.