Eady lifts North Dakota St. over South Dakota 74-67

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Tyree Eady scored 17 points as North Dakota State topped South Dakota 74-67 on Friday night at the Dakota Showcase. Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser added 16 points each for the Bison. Kreuser also had eight rebounds.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 11 points for North Dakota State (1-5, 1-1 Summit League), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak.

Mason Archambault had 17 points for the Coyotes (0-5, 0-2), who have now lost five consecutive games to start the season. A.J. Plitzuweit added 14 points. Stanley Umude had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

