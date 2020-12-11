Bradenton Herald Logo
De La Cruz leads Texas-Arlington over Hardin-Simmons 91-66

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas

Fredelin De La Cruz had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks easily beat Hardin-Simmons 91-66 on Friday night.

Sam Griffin added 14 points for the Mavericks (2-4). Brandyn Talbot chipped in 12, Nicolas Elame scored 12 and Lazaro Rojas had 11.

Jordyn Vicente had 10 points for the Cowboys.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

