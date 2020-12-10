Wilson, Pitts help No. 10 Texas A&M women beat UALR 79-56

Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 points, Destiny Pitts hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points, and No. 10 Texas A&M beat Arkansas-Little Rock 79-56 on Thursday night.

Alexis Morris, a redshirt junior transfer from Rutgers after beginning her career at Baylor, scored a season-high 12 points for Texas A&M (5-0) and Ciera Johnson added 10.

Bre'Amber Scott led the Trojans (2-2) with 21 points. The transfer from Mississippi State, who went into the game averaging 3.33 made 3s (No. 31 nationally), and had made at least three each game this season, went 0 for 4 from 3-point range.

Scott hit a jumper to make it 2-0 but Little Rock went scoreless for the next 4 minutes, 23 seconds as Texas A&M scored 12 consecutive points to take the lead for good.

Texas A&M's N'dea Jones, who went into the game averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds with four double-doubles this season, finished with seven points and five rebounds — most of which came in the first half. The senior has 815 career rebounds, sixth most in program history, one more than La Toya Micheaux (2005-09).

Little Rock, which came into the game ranked 186th nationally in rebound margin at minus-2.3, outrebounded the Aggies 38-29. Texas A&M had a rebound margin of plus-13.8 (24th) through its first four games.

Aggies coach Gary Blair has 818 career wins and Little Rock's Joe Foley has 803. They rank fourth and fifth, respectively, amongst active coaches and are two of just 16 all-time with at least 800 wins.